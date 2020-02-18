Haitian Times News Roundup – Feb. 18

Haiti

President Jovenel Moïse eager to install a government

While in Jacmel, President Jovenel Moïse took the opportunity to address the political opposition, and reiterate his determination to do everything to avoid the country a new transition. “I have a year and eleven months left in power. I will not accept spending all this time negotiating and dialoguing because I can’t leave the country without a government, in the instability which will prevent the customs and the income tax office from functioning normally” Moïse stated according to Juno7. The president was in Jacmel to take part of the City of Lights’ annual carnival. Continue reading

Police National d’Haiti seizes drugs and vehicles

According to Juno7, POLIFRONT, unit specializing in border surveillance, seized vehicles and goods not declared to customs as well as illicit substances. These operations were carried out along the border in several cities across the country this week. Additionally six individuals were arrested. Continue reading

Police officers want a union

Radio Metropole reported that on Monday, Feb. 17, hundreds of police officers peacefully protested in the streets of Delmas demanding a union within Police National d’Haiti. They want better working conditions as well as benefits. Continue reading

President Jovenel Moïse states his term to end in 2022

President Jovenel Moïse confirmed that he will leave office on Feb. 7, 2022. He regrets that political negotiations did not lead to an agreement due to the irreducible position of certain actors and invites those who wish to succeed him to prepare their elections, according to Radio Metropole. Continue reading

Sports

Gomez: ‘Atalanta always want more’

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez tried to identify what keeps Atalanta completing comebacks and surpassing expectations. “We always want to do more.”

You can’t keep La Dea down, as once again they fought back from a trailing situation to beat Roma 2-1 and open up a six-point buffer in fourth place. Continue reading

Harry Kane absence boosts RB Leipzig’s chances of eliminating Spurs

RB Leipzig can realistically get past Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League and their chances are improved by Harry Kane’s absence, says Lukas Klostermann.

Julian Nagelsmann has guided Leipzig, who sit one point behind leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, into the knockout stages in just their second season in Europe’s premier club competition. Continue reading

Neymar Included in PSG’s 21-Man Champions League Squad

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has included Neymar in his 21-man UEFA Champions League squad for their clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Neymar has missed PSG’s last four matches in all competitions with a rib injury, and Tuchel was previously unsure if he’d be fit to play against the German side Continue reading

Guardiola and Sterling planning Manchester City stay despite UEFA ban

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City players he is committed to the club, saying: “Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here.”

Raheem Sterling is also committed to City despite UEFA handing the club a two-year suspension from European competition for Financial Fair Play rule breaches, a ruling the club are appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Continue reading

How Atletico Aim to Upset Liverpool

Liverpool look unstoppable. Jurgen Klopp’s team are reigning UEFA Champions League holders. They’re on track to smash Manchester City’s record 100-points tally in the Premier League and are on course to emulate Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” from the 2003-2004 campaign in going unbeaten all season long.

It’s difficult to detect a weakness in them. They’re a fearsome side with several ways to fillet opposition teams and the deadliest attacking trident in world football—Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Continue reading

