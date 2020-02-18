Guardiola and Sterling planning Manchester City stay despite UEFA ban

Photo Credit: Sky Sports

Pep Guardiola has told Manchester City players he is committed to the club, saying: “Even if they put us in League Two, I will still be here.”

Raheem Sterling is also committed to City despite UEFA handing the club a two-year suspension from European competition for Financial Fair Play rule breaches, a ruling the club are appealing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Since Friday’s ruling, there has been speculation Guardiola could choose to walk away from City.

However, the Catalan has told City players: “Look, whatever league we are in, I will still be here.

