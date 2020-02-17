Advertisements
Arts & Culture, Haiti, News

U.S. returns cultural and historical artifacts to Haiti

Photo Credit: Radio Metropole

Friday Feb. 14, as a result of the largest operation to recover cultural property in the entire history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Michele Sison, repatriation of 479 cultural artefacts to Haiti.  Present at the ceremony were Haitian Prime Minister, Jean Michel Lapin, and the Director General of the Haitian Bureau of Ethnology, Erol Josué reported Radio Metropole.

read more

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

Advertisements
Feb. 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Searching