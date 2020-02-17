U.S. returns cultural and historical artifacts to Haiti

Friday Feb. 14, as a result of the largest operation to recover cultural property in the entire history of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Michele Sison, repatriation of 479 cultural artefacts to Haiti. Present at the ceremony were Haitian Prime Minister, Jean Michel Lapin, and the Director General of the Haitian Bureau of Ethnology, Erol Josué reported Radio Metropole.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
