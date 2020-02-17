Brooklyn Haitian Community Pays Homage to Toto Bissainthe

The divas, Milena, Regine and Monvelyno.

By Tequila Minsky



BROOKLYN – The late Toto Bissainthe was better known as a sultry singer in her more than 40-year artistic career. But to her daughter, Milena Sandler, she was more than that.

“My mother was really an actress,” says Sandler, surrounded by large black and white images of theatrical performances of Bissainthe.

The multi-media tribute to Bisainthe was held last week at Brooklyn’s ShapeShifter Lab.

Nearly 100 people gathered to pay homage to, honoring and preserving, the legacy of this Grande Dame of Haitian culture who died 26 years ago.

Divas of different generations, the queen, Emeline Michel and Melanie Charles.

The opposite wall exhibited photos of the Cap Haitien-born chanteuse in vocal performance.

“There were things she wanted to say that she couldn’t in theatre, and she turned to song,” Sandler said.



Bissainthe left Haiti early to pursue acting in France, and in 1956 she was a founding member of Les Griots, the first theatrical troupe with all black actors.



Seventeen years later she established herself as singer-songwriter-composer there, performing moving original compositions that paid tribute to the lives, struggles, miseries and spirituality of working class and rural Haitians.

Sandler adoring a picture of her late mother.

After 30 years in Paris and a few years in Martinique and Dominican Republic, she returned to Haiti following the departure of Duvalier, dreaming to help rebuild the country. She was bitterly disappointed with the country’s continuing dysfunction. Bissainthe died in 1994.



Succinctly articulated, jazz singer Pauline Jean says, “Toto is the Nina Simone of Haiti.”



Haitians came to know her as a vocalist, interpreting traditional songs as well as singing songs that brought the voiceless, missing, oppressed, humiliated and defeated figures in contemporary history to the forefront.



Along with the photos, in the exhibit, Ipads offered audio and video testimonies from many who knew or worked with Toto. The audience was introduced to Bissainthe through a screening of archival film footage and then the concert began.

Nathalie Joachim performing during the soiree

Grammy nominated flutist Nathalie Joachim (Flatbush-raised, now living in Chicago) performed on flute and voice Soufle Van (about the slave ship voyage), and Lamizè pou dous (about misery) and Papa Loko (about weather).



Brooklyn-based, raised-in-Haiti, singer, songwriter and folkloric dancer, Riva Nyri Precil sang Pa Bliye (two separated lovers), Dèy (about grieving) and Ezili (a call for women to join forces).



Philly-based Haitian-born Talie interpreted traditional songs—Chante and Loray Kale. A capella, she sang Solèy Danbala.



Together, the three performed a beautiful arrangement of Papa Danbala.



The house band included Monvelyno Alexis (guitar), Frederic Las Fargeas (piano), Hiroyuki Matsuura (keyboard), Bobby Raymond (bass).

Three vocalists of another generation reinterpret Papa Danbala.

Riva also superbly MCed the event, acknowledging other singers in the audience—(the queen) Emeline Michel, Melanie Charles, and Pauline Jean, to name a few.



Many in the audience didn’t know who Bissainthe was prior to the evening. Among the positive feedback presenter Haiti Cultural Exchange received, one audience member wrote,

“I was so moved by the energy in the room on Friday — it was a visceral reaction, a homecoming of sorts–and I found out quickly I was not alone in this feeling after speaking to others in the room.”

in concert, 1975.

Riva commented on what an honor and challenge it was to be part of the tribute.

“Toto was such a great performer who immersed herself— and she was so theatrical. I needed to choose songs poignant and substantial,” Riva said.

The traveling exhibit is led by Sandler an her husband musician Joel Widmaier. The first event and exhibit t opened at the Musée du Panthéon National Haïtien (MUPANAH) in Haiti in 2014. The exhibit has since traveled to Paris, Guadeloupe, and Miami and will open in Montreal on February 15 (through February 28) at the Moroccan Cultural Center.

The divas, Milena, Regine and Monvelyno.

Divas of different generations, the queen, Emeline Michel and Melanie Charles.

Three vocalists team together for Papa Danbala.

Three vocalists of another generation reinterpret Papa Danbala.

Riva Nyri Precil

Riva Nyri Precil interprets Toto Bissainthe.

Riva Nyri Precil interprets Toto Bissainthe.

Talie strumming on the guitar

Talie sings Solèy Danbala a capella.

Nathalie Joachim performing during the soiree

Nathalie Joachim singing Soufle Van.

Grammy nominated flutist, composer and vocalist Nathalie Joahim. One of the three featured vocalists interpreting the works of Toto Bissainte.

Regine Roumain, director of Haiti Cultural Exchange introduces the event

Milena Sandler and Joel Widmaier introduce the event.

Regine Roumain of Haiti Cultural Exchange

in concert, 1975.



Paris performance poster —1984.

Sandler adoring a picture of her late mother.

In Paris, the play “Boesman and Lena” by Anthol Fugard

From Jean Genet’s play “Les Bonnes”, 1973

collage of Bissainthe and her various groups

Concert Toto Bissainthe, 1975

Poster of Bissainthe’s performance in Paris

Milena Sandler and Toto Bissainthe.

PHOTO credits: Tequila Minsky for The Haitian Times

