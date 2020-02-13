Maurizio Sarri Talks Juventus Pressure

Photo Credit: Bleacher Report

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken about the pressure he is facing at Juventus after consecutive Serie A away defeats.

The Italian champions have been knocked off top spot in the league by Inter Milan after losing to Hellas Verona on Sunday, which came two weeks on from a 2-1 defeat to Napoli, but Sarri is not surprised to see his team’s results in the spotlight. He told reporters on Wednesday that Juventus remain on course in all competitions and that his team are in good shape on the training pitch

Sarri only took charge of Juventus in summer 2019 after leaving Chelsea, but defeats at Napoli and Verona have fuelled speculation his time in Turin could be short-lived.

