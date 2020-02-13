Haitian Times News Roundup – Feb. 13

Haiti

Haiti police under fire as number of kidnappings spikes just before Carnival

Haiti police are acknowledging that there is a “spectacular” rise in kidnappings in the country.

The new crime wave, which is being amplified by unconfirmed reports on social media of abductions of schoolchildren, churchgoers and the poor, is creating panic among Haitians that is now spreading to the diaspora where some are contemplating whether or not to travel to Carnival.

President Jovenel Moïse insist on new constitution

According to Le Nouvelliste, President Jovenel Moïse says he wants a new constitution stipulating that presidential appointments will go into effect automatically if the National Assembly does not vote for or against within 60 days. He also wants elective terms to be 5 years. "I would accept a prime minister from the opposition and a reduction in my term, but only after the adoption of a constitutional reform strengthening the presidency," President Moïse told the Associated Press on Friday, February. 7, 2020.

PNH appoints new officials

Frédéric Leconte has been appointed as the new Chief of the Judicial Police and Gospel Monelus has been named Head of the Delmas police station according to Radio Metropole. The Direction of the Judicial Police is the institution in charge of the fight against kidnapping. In recent weeks statistics have shown a sharp increase in kidnapping cases in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince.

President visits future site of the Lycée Jean-Jacques Dessalines

Monday, Feb. 10, President Jovenel Moise made a special visit to the future site of the future Lycée Jean-Jacques Dessalines. During this visit he took the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to the school and stated that he wanted "to offer better learning conditions for young Haitians and to pay a dignified tribute to the forefather of the country," reported Juno7.

Arts & Culture

Chidelson Philippe uses his pen for the cause of Haitian migrants in Brazil

Chidelson Philippewrites a winning poem titled Evitar exceso in Portuguese (Avoid the excess) in which he calls for tolerance towards immigrants in Brazil. More than 300 individuals participated in the 2019 edition of the Concurso Poemas no Ônibus e no Trem, with Philippe has the only foreigner. Since his Arrival in Brazil in 2016, the 22-year-old has been dedicated to the cause of Haitian migrants in the country. "We are also humans. We can be terribly affected by discriminatory language," he said reported Loop Haiti.

Sports

Maurizio Sarri Talks Juventus Pressure

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has spoken about the pressure he is facing at Juventus after consecutive Serie A away defeats.

The Italian champions have been knocked off top spot in the league by Inter Milan after losing to Hellas Verona on Sunday, which came two weeks on from a 2-1 defeat to Napoli, but Sarri is not surprised to see his team's results in the spotlight. He told reporters on Wednesday that Juventus remain on course in all competitions and that his team are in good shape on the training pitch

Leipzig Dig In To Earn Bayern Munich’s Respect And Keep Title Race Alive

It was not a spectacular clash but an intriguing draw left us hungry for more and showed Leipzig are worthy title rivals

There was a lot in it but at the same time," said Thomas Müller, "there was nothing in it." One of Bayern's very sharpest minds (and tongues) hit the nail on the head for the umpteenth time in a career every bit as interesting off the pitch as it has been on it. As Munich waited for a storm to brew, meteorologically as well as metaphorically, the Bundesliga's big clash of the season to date simultaneously gave and took away, delivered and let down, satisfied and left you hungry for more.

The Reason Islam Slimani Ended Up Staying At Monaco Revealed

This January, Islam Slimani was a striker in demand. Almost anyone that was in need of a striker was linked with the Algerian.

Sides such as ​Aston Villa, ​Inter, ​Manchester United, and ​Tottenham were all rumoured to be attempting to sign the front man until the end of the season.

However, a deal wasn't possible due to reportedly unreasonable demands set by ​Leicester City and AS Monaco. According to Algerian news outlet ​Compétition, the costs were wildly unaffordable for such a short-term deal.

Peter Moore: Liverpool Won’t Re-Sign Steven Gerrard To Win Premier League Medal

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore has ruled out the possibility of re-signing club legend Steven Gerrard in order for the player to finally win a Premier League medal.

Gerrard—who manages Scottish Premiership title contenders Rangers—left Anfield in 2015 after 17 seasons and is often regarded as one of the best players in England to have never won a Premier League title.

Quique Setién Warning Barcelona That The Squad Isn’t Strong Enough

FC Barcelona manager Quique Setién is said to be privately warning Barcelona that his squad is not strong enough to mount title challenges across two competitions.

A new report says Setién has told technical secretary Éric Abidal that the squad he currently has will not be enough.