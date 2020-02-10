Advertisements
Economy, Haiti, News

Minister of Economy and Finance cut subsidies to Electricité d’Haiti

On Friday Feb. 6, Joseph Jouthe, interim minister of economy and finance, stated that for the past three months he had not “given a gourde to Electricité d’Haiti (EDH),”  reported Le Nouvelliste. “I did not subsidize them,” Jouthe said. He also added that EDH could seek loans from institutions like the National Bank of Credit and the Haitian People’s Bank. 

Feb. 10, 2020

