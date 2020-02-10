Minister of Economy and Finance cut subsidies to Electricité d’Haiti

On Friday Feb. 6, Joseph Jouthe, interim minister of economy and finance, stated that for the past three months he had not “given a gourde to Electricité d’Haiti (EDH),” reported Le Nouvelliste. “I did not subsidize them,” Jouthe said. He also added that EDH could seek loans from institutions like the National Bank of Credit and the Haitian People’s Bank.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times News Roundup – Feb. 10 - Feb. 10, 2020
- President Jovenel Moïse optimistic about negotiations - Feb. 10, 2020
- The Ministry of Agriculture will support production in Cerca-la-Source - Feb. 10, 2020
Advertisements
Leave a Reply