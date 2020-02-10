Haitian Times News Roundup – Feb. 10

Haiti

Minister of Economy and Finance cut subsidies to Electricité d’Haiti

On Friday Feb. 6, Joseph Jouthe, interim minister of economy and finance, stated that for the past three months he had not “given a gourde to Electricité d’Haiti (EDH),” reported Le Nouvelliste. “I did not subsidize them,” Jouthe said. He also added that EDH could seek loans from institutions like the National Bank of Credit and the Haitian People’s Bank. Continue reading

President Jovenel Moïse Optimistic About Negotiations

In a statement dated Friday Feb. 6, President Jovenel Moïse said that he is optimistic that negotiations with political opponents will succeed in forging a deal that will end months of impasse. During an interview with The Associated Press, Moise said he would accept an opposition prime minister and a shortened term in office, but only after adoption of a constitutional reform strengthening the presidency. Continue reading

The Ministry of Agriculture will support production in Cerca-la-Source

According to Le Nouvelliste, the Ministry of Agriculture will reinforce vegetable production in Cerca-la-Source through the project Strengthening Public Agricultural Services, which is funded by the World Bank. Though water is available in the area, the lack of quality seeds as well as technical support have been the main handicaps for the producers. Continue reading

Sports

Simeone: Atletico Madrid have to show life in LaLiga Santander

Diego Simeone has stressed that Atletico Madrid have to remain in the LaLiga Santander race until the end of the season.

The Argentine coach insisted that his players should follow the game-by-game philosophy instilled in the club in the last few seasons.

“All [of the rest of the games] are finals and a challenge to go until the end against teams which are very good,” Simeone told the press. Continue reading

The 50 transfer sagas that will define the summer window for Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and more

The January transfer window failed to live up to expectations for a number of different reasons.

Manchester United finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham Hotspur have replaced Christian Eriksen with Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes, but the difficulty numerous different Premier League clubs experienced in attempting to recruit a new forward encapsulated the difficulties of the January market. Continue reading

Bayern Munich President: Cristiano Ronaldo Is ‘Too Old’ Amid Rumoured Interest

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer has denied rumours the Bundesliga giants could try to land Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, saying the 35-year-old is too old to be a target.

Hainer made the comment in an interview with TZ (h/t Football Italia): “Lots of names appear in the papers, and that is entirely understandable, but he is too old for us.”

Ronaldo turned 35 on Wednesday, and the Bianconeri commemorated his birthday with a video of some of his highlights. Continue reading

Juventus Remain Interested In Signing Inter Owned Mauro Icardi



Despite it being almost certain he will join Paris Saint Germain permanently, Juventus remain interested in Inter owned Mauro Icardi according to a report in today’s print edition of Tuttosport.

The 26-year-old Argentine striker was loaned out to the reigning French champions with an option to buy attached during the Summer transfer window with that option to buy being set at a reported €70 million. Continue reading

Manchester United File Complaint Against ‘The Sun’ over Ed Woodward House Attack

Manchester United believe members of The Sun newspaper knew about the attack on the house of Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward in January before it happened.

United also say those behind the story “ED DEVILS Man Utd fans throw flares at Ed Woodward’s house in shocking scenes as anti-board protests continue to escalate” were even present when flares were thrown into Woodward’s Cheshire residence.As a result, the Premier League club lodged a formal complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO). United announced the complaint on the club’s official website on Friday. Continue reading



