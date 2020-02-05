Advertisements
Inter Co-Operating With China Based Fans To Refund Milan Derby Tickets After Coronavirus Outbreak

Inter are to reimburse China based fans who had bought tickets to attend this weekend’s Derby della Madonnina against AC Milan following the outbreak of Coronavirus in China according to a report from Chinese news outlet Sina.com.

Inter are to co-operate with affected fans unable to travel to the game due to the outbreak, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people so far.

