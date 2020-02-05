Haitian Diaspora calls for dialogue

Photo Credit: Haitian Times

According to Juno7, the inability of political stakeholders to find common ground has become concerning to Haitians both in Haiti and abroad. It is in this vein that Le Mouvement pour l’intégration de la Diaspora dans la Nouvelle Haïti (The Movement for the Integration of the Diaspora in the New Haiti), issued a press release demanding an inclusive political accord.

Based in Montreal, Canada, the organization wants to encourage dialogue. “We in the Diaspora are very sensitive to the problems of insecurity which will discourage investment in the country. In the spirit of finding peace, calm, social and political stability in Haiti, this is why, our position remains responsible inter Haitian dialogue, because it is the one and only remaining option to get the country out of this stagnating crisis while rejecting our egos,” the organization said in a press release.

