Edwidge Danticat awarded 2020 Vilcek Foundation Prize

Tuesday Feb.3, the Vilcek Foundation announced Edwidge Danticat as the winner of the 2020 Vilcek Foundation Prize in the Arts and Humanities reported Le Nouvelliste.  The award is given to immigrants who have made an exceptional contribution in contemporary literature. Danticat has written more than 15 books including a memoir Brother, I’m Dying, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Autobiography in 2008.

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Feb. 05, 2020

