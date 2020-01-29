Paul Farmer, a friend to Haiti and citizen of the world

Dr. Paul E. Farmer is a well-known medical anthropologist and physician, as well as professor of health anthropology in the department of social medicine at Harvard University. According to Le Nouvelliste, Farmer was a medical student when he first traveled to Haiti to research the disease that was killing Haitian men.
In 1987, Farmer co-founded Partners in Health, Zanmi Lasante in creole, and built the Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais (HUM) which opened its doors in 2013. The 300-bed facility just received global accreditation. Farmer’s contribution to Haitian medicine and global medicine is considerable.
