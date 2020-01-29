Haitian Times News Roundup – Jan. 29

Haiti

President Jovenel Moïse determined to provide access to credit to vulnerable segments of the population

Granting loans to vulnerable groups and young people is one of President Jovenel Moïse’s priorities as part of his new social inclusion strategy. President Moïse revealed that 80% of National Old Age Insurance Office’s credit portfolio was granted to 22 large entrepreneurs per Metropole. Continue reading

Dialogue between President Jovenel Moïse and the opposition

According to Metropole, negotiations between President Jovenel Moïse and opposition leaders for the formation of a consensus government are underway. Clarens Renois, head of the Unir party, welcomes the possibility of dialogue between President Moïse and the radical opposition. “In a democracy you have to convince and not impose your views,” he said. Continue reading

Caribbean

7.7 Magnitude earthquake hits Jamaica and Cuba

Experts say a tsunami is possible following a major earthquake near Jamaica and Cuba

A powerful earthquake has struck in waters off Cuba and Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake had a 7.7 magnitude and hit at 2:10 p.m. ET about 70 miles southwest of Cuba and about 73 miles northwest of Jamaica.

Damage or injury reports were not immediately available.

Health & Science

Paul Farmer, a friend to Haiti and citizen of the world

Dr. Paul E. Farmer is a well-known medical anthropologist and physician, as well as professor of health anthropology in the department of social medicine at Harvard University. According to Le Nouvelliste, Farmer was a medical student when he first traveled to Haiti to research the disease that was killing Haitian men.

In 1987, Farmer co-founded Partners in Health, Zanmi Lasante in creole, and built the Hôpital Universitaire de Mirebalais (HUM) which opened its doors in 2013. The 300-bed facility just received global accreditation. Farmer’s contribution to Haitian medicine and global medicine is considerable. Continue reading