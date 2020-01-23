The Art Center in Haiti celebrates its 75th anniversary

Photo Credit: Le Nouvelliste

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, the Art Center in Haiti organized an exhibit that will end on Jan. 25. The exhibition comprises 30 paintings, four drawings, nine massive carved metals pieces, and five wooden and metal sculptures to mark the center’s history. Axelle Liautaud, president of the board of directors of the Art Center, in a speech stated, “Behind this longevity lies the vision, the seriousness and the wisdom of the personalities who took turns at the Art Center and who collaborated with it. At the beginning, there were the founders Dewitt Peter, Albert Mangonès and Maurice Borno, among others, with the forethought of creating an artistic training center.”

