The Art Center in Haiti celebrates its 75th anniversary

To commemorate its 75th anniversary, the Art Center in Haiti organized an exhibit that will end on Jan. 25. The exhibition comprises 30 paintings, four drawings, nine massive carved metals pieces, and five wooden and metal sculptures to mark the center’s history. Axelle Liautaud, president of the board of directors of the Art Center, in a speech stated, “Behind this longevity lies the vision, the seriousness and the wisdom of the personalities who took turns at the Art Center and who collaborated with it. At the beginning, there were the founders Dewitt Peter, Albert Mangonès and Maurice Borno, among others, with the forethought of creating an artistic training center.”
Rachele Viard
Managing Editor at Haitian Times
Born into a Haitian family in the state of Georgia, Rachele visited Haiti several times in her youth and connected to the country and the culture. She moved to Haiti in 2009, where she put her English degree to use as a writer, using her voice and pen to promote tourism in the country and highlight the richness of the Haitian culture and people.
