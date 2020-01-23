According to the Association of Haitian Industries, approximately 721,000 individuals cruised to Labadie in 2019. The private stopover in Labadie is rented to the cruise company Royal Caribbean International , and managed by Société Labadie Nord, which was created in 1885. However, the situation in the country is quite different, the Best Western Premier Hotel closed and many other hotels have cut their staff.
Rachele Viard
Managing Editor at Haitian Times
Born into a Haitian family in the state of Georgia, Rachele visited Haiti several times in her youth and connected to the country and the culture. She moved to Haiti in 2009, where she put her English degree to use as a writer, using her voice and pen to promote tourism in the country and highlight the richness of the Haitian culture and people.
Latest posts by Rachele Viard (see all)
- Police National d’Haiti to meet country’s security needs - Jan. 23, 2020
- Over 700,000 visitors to Labadie in 2019 - Jan. 23, 2020
- The Art Center in Haiti celebrates its 75th anniversary - Jan. 23, 2020
Advertisements
Leave a Reply