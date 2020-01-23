Advertisements
Caribbean, Haiti, Travel

Over 700,000 visitors to Labadie in 2019

Photo Credit: Haitian Times

According to the Association of Haitian Industries, approximately 721,000 individuals cruised to Labadie in 2019.  The private stopover in Labadie is rented to the cruise company Royal Caribbean International , and managed by Société Labadie Nord, which was created in 1885.  However, the situation in the country is quite different, the Best Western Premier Hotel closed and many other hotels have cut their staff.

Jan. 23, 2020

