Haitian Times News Roundup – Jan. 21

Haiti

Haitian-American actor Ronel Similien lands role in Bad Boys 3

Ronel Similien, who was born in Port-de-Paix, landed his first major film role in Bad Boys for Life, where he appeared alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, two of his childhood idols. Similien left Haiti as a child and now resides in the United States. “These are actors that were my model since I was young. Having the opportunity to work with them means a lot to me, and it was fun to learn from them,” he said.

Marc Collat 2019 coach of the year

Haiti’s national soccer team’s head coach, Marc Collat, was named 2019 Coach of the Year by Goal.com. Collat was recognized for leading Les Grenadiers to the semi-finals of the Gold Cup in 2019. Collat, who is originally from Martinique, has been coaching the Haitian team since 2017. He is an effective soccer coach, who promotes teamwork and game plans that have led to the team’s success.

UN honours Haiti earthquake victims

In a solemn ceremony of remembrance, at UN headquarters in New York, the global organisation also honoured 102 staffers who died in the earthquake on January 12, 2010.

The UN said the death of its staffers was “the single greatest loss of life” in its history. Continue reading

Health & Science

Haiti cholera victims still claiming reparation after epidemic

The request was made during an international conference held here last week on responding to the needs of cholera victims .

This conference brought together civil society organisations, representatives of the Haitian authorities, doctors, sociologists, as well as lawyers from Haiti and various other countries. Continue reading

Immigration & Migration

Immigration Advocates Look to Reverse Deportation of Haitian Community Activist Jean Montrevil

Passionate shouts of “Bring Jean Home!” filled the nave of Judson Memorial Church as

people from all over New York City gathered on Jan. 16 to support a campaign to bring home community activist Jean Montrevil who was deported to Haiti two years ago. On Thursday, Montrevil filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over his deportation to Haiti in January 2018. He believes his deportation is a result of his extensive activism with the New Sanctuary Coalition, an organization dedicated to ending deportations and detentions in the U.S. Continue reading

Authorities detain Haitian nationals in The Bahamas

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) said Monday that it had detained 31 Haitians on an uninhabited cay north of Ragged Island.

Acting on information, the HMBS LL Smith, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Shawn Adderley, searched the cay and “uncovered just over 30 migrants who all appeared to be in fair health”. Continue reading