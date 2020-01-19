Moïse Calls for Support As He Begins Infrastructure Tour

Haiti president warns of listening to those who seek to “impose anti-democratic” practices

Photo Credit: Jovenel Moïse Facebook

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — On Jan. 17, President Jovenel Moïse began the first stage of a tour to assess the progress of numerous infrastructure projects underway in the country’s northern region. During a stop in La Victoire, he asked the public for support as he works to carry out reforms within his administration, and urged the public to be mindful of those “who have in mind to impose anti-democratic practices.”



“No development is possible without stability,” he said. The provinces are the first victims of the “chaos created by politicians.”



During the tour, Moïse also visited Maïssade, where he inaugurated a new administrative complex that will house the Court of Peace, the Offices of the Registrar and the National Identification Office. He also made stops in Mombin Crochu and Vallières, Cap-Haitien, Trou-du-Nord, and Grand Bassin. While in Cap-Haitien, he visited the Lycée national Philippe Guerrier and the Haitian Electricity Office.



