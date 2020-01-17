Haitian Times News Roundup – Jan. 17

Haiti

National Police of Haiti reinforces its task force

Normil Rameau, Interim General Director of the National Police of Haiti, has made it his priority to strengthen its task force in the Western Department. This initiative was taken to bolster security and effectively fight against vandalism and crime.

University Hospital in Haiti Earns Global Accreditation for Medical Education

University Hospital in Mirebalais, Haiti, received formal accreditation from an international oversight group this week, affirming that the hospital’s medical education and residency programs meet the highest global standards—and causing Dr. Paul Farmer to reach for a seat.

“There’s a Haitian expression—news that demands a chair,” said Farmer, Partners In Health co-founder and chief strategist. “Usually it’s bad news, but this is truly exceptional. I have no way to express my gratitude and admiration to the Zanmi Lasante team. They have been tireless.” Continue reading

Arts & Culture

A call for the Diaspora to return ‘Bak Lakay’

Garnel Michels’ first published work ‘Bak Lakay’ is a call for the Haitian Diaspora to return to their home country, and take part in its rebuilding. Michel is a specialist in community medicine and is a consultant at Stop Accidents.

New York

Likely new Brooklyn dems boss gets big bucks from groups her bills aid

Five years after she joined the state Legislature, Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte (D-Brooklyn) is all but set to take over the cash-strapped Kings County Democratic Party.

And she’s bringing with her a campaign fundraising record unusually prolific for a junior lawmaker — fueled, in part, by donations from groups her bills have aided.

Bichotte pulled in more cash than all but oneBrooklyn Assembly Democrat in the first half of 2019 — beating out 17 other lawmakers, many of them senior to her, with a haul of $112,095 in an off-election year. Continue reading