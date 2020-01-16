Haitian Times News Roundup – Jan. 16

Haiti



Port-au-Prince to host 2020 national carnival

With the theme, Ann pote kole pou Ayiti dekole (Let’s work together for Haiti to emerge), the national carnival is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25, 2020. Jean Michel Lapin, Minister of Culture and Communication officially announced the festivities and wished everyone a great carnival.

USAID takes a stand

Given the socio-political unrest that paralyzed the country in the past few months, due to lack of government, and now with a dysfunctional parliament, some allies are taking measures. On Jan. 15, John Barsa, Deputy Director UASID tweeted, “Until there is political accord and an improved security situation, Haitians won’t get the full benefit of @USAID programs. Haiti’s political stakeholders hold the key to Haiti’s future. They must act now.”

General Secretariat in place at Chamber of Deputies

In accordance with articles 230 and 231 and following Internal Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies, a General Secretariat and four directorates were put in place. Former deputy, Guy Gérald Georges is at the helm of the Secretariat. The composition of the four directorates is as follows; Nathalie Thimoléon Pierre, Administrative and Financial Director; Erla Pierre, Legislative Director; Jobner Joseph François, Director of Human Resources; Celeste Carasco, Director of Documentation and Technical Expertise.

Spotlight



Bernard Diederich passes at the age of 94

Respected and well known New Zealand author, journalist, and historian Bernard Diederich passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the age of 94 in Port-au-Prince. Diederich is considered to be an authority on Haitian history and journalism. Politician and filmmaker Arnold Antonin, states he did extraordinary work as a historian in Haiti, and his work is essential to understanding the country.”