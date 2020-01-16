General Secretariat in place at Chamber of Deputies

Photo Credit : Juno 7

In accordance with articles 230 and 231 and following Internal Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies, a General Secretariat and four directorates were put in place. Former deputy, Guy Gérald Georges is at the helm of the Secretariat. The composition of the four directorates is as follows; Nathalie Thimoléon Pierre, Administrative and Financial Director; Erla Pierre, Legislative Director; Jobner Joseph François, Director of Human Resources; Celeste Carasco, Director of Documentation and Technical Expertise.

