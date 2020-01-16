General Secretariat in place at Chamber of Deputies

In accordance with articles 230 and 231 and following Internal Regulations of the Chamber of Deputies, a General Secretariat and four directorates were put in place. Former deputy, Guy Gérald Georges is at the helm of the Secretariat. The composition of the four directorates is as follows; Nathalie Thimoléon Pierre, Administrative and Financial Director; Erla Pierre, Legislative Director; Jobner Joseph François, Director of Human Resources; Celeste Carasco, Director of Documentation and Technical Expertise.
Rachele Viard
Managing Editor at Haitian Times
Born into a Haitian family in the state of Georgia, Rachele visited Haiti several times in her youth and connected to the country and the culture. She moved to Haiti in 2009, where she put her English degree to use as a writer, using her voice and pen to promote tourism in the country and highlight the richness of the Haitian culture and people.
