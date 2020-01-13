Advertisements
Beauty & Style

Haiti 10 Years Later: How Kenneth Cole is Making a Difference

Kenneth Cole teaching workers at the Deux Mains factory in Haiti. CREDIT: LEVI JACKMAN FOSTER

Ten years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, killing more than 200,000 people and displacing millions of its citizens. While many people and organizations came to the nation’s aid soon after the natural disaster, that support has since waned.

But designer Kenneth Cole is among the few still dedicated to helping its people recover, and his help has been much more than simply writing a check.

“Even 10 years later, it is hard to process what we all witnessed in Haiti,” he told FN just before the 10-year anniversary. “Arguably, the country was already the poorest and most underserved in the Northern hemisphere. We sought to find a way to make a meaningful impact with our limited resources for a country with unlimited needs.” Continue reading

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

Advertisements
Jan. 13, 2020

You may also like

Haiti earthquake anniversary: A reminder to find a permanent solution for TPS recipients
Former President Martelly urges all Haitians to unite and work together
Canadian Prime Minister marks 10th anniversary of deadly Earthquake in Haiti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Searching