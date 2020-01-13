Haiti 10 Years Later: How Kenneth Cole is Making a Difference

Kenneth Cole teaching workers at the Deux Mains factory in Haiti. CREDIT: LEVI JACKMAN FOSTER

Ten years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, killing more than 200,000 people and displacing millions of its citizens. While many people and organizations came to the nation’s aid soon after the natural disaster, that support has since waned.

But designer Kenneth Cole is among the few still dedicated to helping its people recover, and his help has been much more than simply writing a check.

"Even 10 years later, it is hard to process what we all witnessed in Haiti," he told FN just before the 10-year anniversary. "Arguably, the country was already the poorest and most underserved in the Northern hemisphere. We sought to find a way to make a meaningful impact with our limited resources for a country with unlimited needs."