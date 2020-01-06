Haitian Times News Roundup – Jan. 06

Haiti

Youri Latortue and André Michel vow to respect school calendar

Senator Youri Latortue and André Michel announced that there will be no demonstrations during the weekdays in order for children to be able to go to school. On Twitter, Senator Youri Latortue stated “On Jan. 6, our children will go to school, however protest will continue every weekend.” Continue reading

Poor Autumn harvest

The Famine Early Warning System Network (FEWS NET) last bulletin for the period December 2019 to May 2020, stated that despite an improvement in the socio-political situation and a revival of economic activities poor families and households will continue to use crisis strategies to meet their basic food needs. Continue reading

National Old Age Insurance expands its services

As the National Old Age Insurance Office was ringing in 2020, the General Director took the opportunity to remind the public that despite the socio-political crisis and other challenges, ONA during the past year, made its products and services accessible to a greater number of individuals and brought very significant changes in the sector. ONA provides social security services, as well as, other benefit programs to all employees in the formal sector who contributed to ONA. Continue reading

National Palace Rebuilding Effort In Limbo 10 Years After Earthquake

For nearly a century before the 2010 earthquake, Haitian presidents lived in an ornate palace at 6110 Avenue de la République. Jacques Bingue, an active Diaspora member and chief technical officer for the energy development organization Group Citadelle, said Haiti’s former National Palace rivaled the White House and even Buckingham Palace in its opulence.

Like the 19th-century fortress Citadelle Laferriere, the building stood as a symbol of Haiti’s sovereignty and independence.

“It was one of those things that Haitians were very proud of because it was designed by Haitians in the past,” said Ilio Durandis, a Haitian American who served as a dean at the Universite Notre Dame d’Haiti from 2014 until last year and now resides in Boston. Continue reading

Arts & Culture

Haitian Artists Attend the XIV International Meeting of Mural Painting

From Jan. 5 to Jan. 20, artists from Haiti, Mexico, Canada, Dominican Republic, United States, Denmark, France, and Germany will take part of the XIV International Meeting of Mural Painting “InterNos 2020” which will take place in Santiago, Cuba. The event was organized by Luis Díaz Oduardo Cultural Workshop and the Provincial Council of Plastic Arts, with the support of the Office of the Curator of Santiago.







