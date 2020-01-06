Haitian Artists Attend the XIV International Meeting of Mural Painting

Photo Credit : Steph Limage

From Jan. 5 to Jan. 20, artists from Haiti, Mexico, Canada, Dominican Republic, United States, Denmark, France, and Germany will take part of the XIV International Meeting of Mural Painting “InterNos 2020” which will take place in Santiago, Cuba. The event was organized by Luis Díaz Oduardo Cultural Workshop and the Provincial Council of Plastic Arts, with the support of the Office of the Curator of Santiago.