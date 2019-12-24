Haitian Times News Roundup – Dec. 24

Haiti

8 Dead, 36 Injured In Car Accidents Last Weekend In Haiti

Eight people are dead and 36 injured after a series of car accidents in Haiti from Dec. 20 – Dec. 22, according to local reports. Among the deceased is police officer Stanley Payen Bichard. Seventeen accidents were reported over the course of two days, with a number of incidents taking place in Delmas 33 and Route de Frères.

Haiti Police Rescue Kidnapped Teen

On Dec 21, members of the Haitian National Police rescued 11-year-old Matéo Berthold, who was kidnapped from Kenscoff on Dec. 19, Juno 7, reported. The rescue operation was carried out by specialized units of the national police. Officials arrested Jordany Boujot , according to a police source.

Company Updates

Haitian Times Named 2019 the Grant Recipients of The Pulitzer Crisis Reporting Center & Report For America to Expand Coverage

Brooklyn based, Haitian Times has won two grants that allow the online publication to shore up its reporting of the Haitian Diaspora around the world, and issues germane to Haitians in the United States and Haiti. The first grant is from the Pulitzer Crisis Reporting Center, which will allow the Haitian Times an opportunity to do extensive coverage of the 10th anniversary of the January 2010 earthquake that flattened Port-au-Prince and killed more than 200,000 people. The other grant was awarded by Report for America, a nonprofit journalism organization that places talented emerging journalists in newsroom across the country. The grant will cover the salary for two full-time correspondents for Haitian Times, one in South Florida and another in New York. Continue reading

