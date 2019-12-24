On Dec 21, members of the Haitian National Police rescued 11-year-old Matéo Berthold, who was kidnapped from Kenscoff on Dec. 19, Juno 7, reported. The rescue operation was carried out by specialized units of the national police. Officials arrested Jordany Boujot , according to a police source.
Haitian Times
The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times News Roundup – Dec. 24 - Dec. 24, 2019
- 8 Dead, 36 injured in car accidents last weekend in Haiti - Dec. 24, 2019
- Haiti police rescue kidnapped teen - Dec. 24, 2019
Advertisements
Leave a Reply