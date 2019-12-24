Advertisements
Haiti

Haiti police rescue kidnapped teen

On Dec 21, members of the Haitian National Police rescued 11-year-old Matéo Berthold, who was kidnapped from Kenscoff on Dec. 19, Juno 7, reported. The rescue operation was carried out by specialized units of the national police.  Officials arrested Jordany Boujot , according to a police source.

Dec. 24, 2019

