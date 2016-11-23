Jimmy Jean-Louis Launches 2017 Haiti Calendar

NEW YORK, NY – Actor and philanthropist Jimmy Jean-Louis announced the release of a limited edition 2017 Haiti Calendar. Launching during the African Diaspora International Film Festival in New York later this month, the calendar features captivating photographs from some of Haiti’s most beautiful sites. The goal of the calendar is to project positive images of Haiti, which has been in portrayed in the media as the “poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere.”

“Haiti is the first nation to have a successful rebellion of enslaved people,” said Jean-Louis. The island was once called ‘La Perle des Antilles.’ As an Ambassador-at-Large to Haiti, I want to show the world what that means.”

Jean-Louis has partnered with world renowned celebrity photographer Marc Baptiste, to create these breathtaking images, that will change the conversation and challenge perceptions. In collaboration with the Haiti Minister of Tourism and the Haitian Consulate of New York, Jean-Louis will release the calendars during the African Diaspora International Film Festival in New York, Nov. 25 and 26, at Columbia University’s Teachers College (Millbank). Jimmy Jean-Louis and Marc Baptiste will be on hand to autograph the calendars.