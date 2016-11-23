Fun Ways to Raise Money Whilst in College

As a college student, you have loads of opportunities to get involved in your community and really make a difference in the lives of others. But to really make an impact, you need to raise some much-needed funds and help your favorite non-profit organizations do what they do best. Thankfully, there are some really fun ways that you can raise money while you are in college, especially if you want to fundraise to help local charity groups. Keep reading to learn a few tactics that you can try today.

Set Up a Concert

College students love music, and many of them are in bands, so why not set up a concert on your college campus? Of course, you will need to get permission to do so first, and if you can’t do it on your college campus, you can ask local retailers or other schools with auditoriums to help out. Start asking local musicians and bands if they would like to perform during a day-long music festival that will generate donations for a group you believe in, such as the Dancing Star Foundation, which is involved in animal rescue. Then promote the event to the masses and charge admission at the door, sell merchandise, drinks, and snacks, and donate all of the proceeds to charity.

Set Up a Movie Night or a Dance Night

Other events that you can set up in order to fundraise while you are in college include movie nights and dance nights. These are fantastic ways to bring people together while also raising awareness for a cause that is near and dear to your heart. For example, if you host a dance, you can use that as an opportunity to let everyone know that you are raising money for cancer research or a family in need. Or if you are hosting a movie night, you can charge admission and people can buy soda and popcorn to raise money for a local animal shelter or disaster relief group, as a couple of other examples.

Sell Products

Whether you choose to host a bake sale and sell yummy desserts to your fellow students, you choose to have customized t-shirts made that you can sell on campus, or you are a talented artist and you want to sell your artwork to others, you can raise a surprising amount of money. This is because a lot of people like to get something in return for their donation, so if you can give them something tangible, even if it is just a snack, you can raise more money than you would if you just asked them to donate out of the goodness of their heart. Plus, if you sell customized merchandise, you can use that as an opportunity to promote awareness for your cause as well.

As you can see, there are a variety of ways that you can raise funds for great causes while you are in college. See which ideas appeal to you most, get your friends together to help you, and then see just how much money you can raise when you work together.