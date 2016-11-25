Bien Abyé Host “Les Jardins De La Mode” Pop-up Shop

NEW YORK, NY — On Nov. 5 Bien Abyé fashion designer, Dayanne Danier, hosted “Les Jardins De La Mode,” a pop-up shop in Brooklyn featuring her latest collection of fashion accessories alongside a collection of home goods from Artisan Business Network (ABN), and a new collection of artwork from architect, Eddy Albertini.

Founded in 2011, ABN helps bridge the gap between the Haitian artisans and the global market.

The soiree opened with a panel discussion moderated by Regine Roumain of Haiti Cultural Exchange. Guests learned about the work of local Haitian artisans, such as Gladys Pean of ABN, who shared stories about the challenges they face especially with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew. Danier revealed her experience working with artisans, and the inspiration behind Bien Abyé’s new accessory collection. She shared her aspiration to grow production for this new fashion vignette to Haiti to empower local artisans.

“I’ve always been an advocate of education and training in Haiti. And when I first looked into having Bien Abyé made in Haiti I heard about so many potential road blocks. It wasn’t until I collaborated with the Artisan Business Network and trained a group of women artisans, did I see that the possibilities are there, one just has to be committed,” said Danier.

Following the panel discussion, the audience sipped on cocktails and indulged in shopping merchandise that included an array of items from fashion accessories to home décor, while listening to great rhythms of troubadour jazz. The ambiance of the event was a chic and intimate look into what a Bien Abyé retail store would look like. Danier plans to host more pop-up shops in the future and is looking to take this unique shopping experience to many other cities in the US.