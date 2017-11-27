Canada data shows 10 percent of Haitian border crossers get refugee status
Canada has granted refugee status to about 10 percent of the 298 Haitian border crossers whose applications have been processed this year, according to government data released last Wednesday. READ MORE
Ending TPS for Haiti affects thousands of children
Stress, fear of losing parents or being forcibly relocated to Haiti while experiencing elevated levels of anxiety can leave long-term impacts, said Lawrence Palinkas, professor of social policy and health at the University of Southern California. READ MORE
Protests in Haiti as president reestablishes national army
Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Port-au-Prince before the announcement, demonstrating against corruption and the proposed army. “We don’t want an army in Haiti,” protester Jean-Robert Sanon told Le Nouvelliste. “The Haitian army is known for repressing democracy in Haiti, we don’t want to return to this dark past.” READ MORE
Haitian Times
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 27 - November 27, 2017
- Haitian-American Classical Pianist Duo to Perform at Riverside Church - November 24, 2017
- Jazz Up Your Thanksgiving With This Haitian Macaroni Recipe - November 22, 2017
Leave a Reply