Haitian-American Classical Pianist Duo to Perform at Riverside Church

NEW YORK, NY – Following the success of their 2011 sold out holiday concert, dynamic Haitian-born piano duo, The Altino Brothers — Nerva and Robenson Altino — will bring another spectacular concert to The Riverside Church in New York City in December along with their 100+ voice Altino Brothers Chorale and select soloists, sopranos Sequina DuBose and Davasha Lloyd, and tenor Taiwan Norris, to name a few.

The much-anticipated concert entitled “Hallelujah, Joy and Praise: A Holiday Celebration” will feature unique original arrangements of holiday favorites with a blend of genres that include classical, jazz, and gospel. The one-night-only performance takes place in The Riverside Church’s 2500-seat main sanctuary on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Best known for their duo piano performances and arrangements of sacred music, brothers Nerva and Robenson have most recenly appeared on the NBC Today Show and CBS Sunday Morning show. They have also performed in concert halls and venues throughout the continental U.S., China (Shanghai Symphony Hall), and Europe including Yale University’s Woolsey Hall, Lincoln Center, and most recently Carnegie Hall.

The New York Amsterdam News has praised the brothers noting “Nerva’s brilliant performance of Tchaikovsky’s B flat piano concerto brought something quite personal to the score,” and “Robenson’s interpretation of the Prokofiev 3rd piano concerto challenges today’s most famous virtuosos.” They have carved out a successful career niche as performers of both standard classical and non-traditional repertoire, making classical music more accessible through innovative arrangements of traditional hymns, spirituals, gospel and jazz numbers. The brothers are especially excited to bring their talents back to The Riverside Church with a focus on holiday favorites.

Nearly every selection that will be performed in the concert is either arranged or composed by Nerva Altino.

“This holiday celebration allows us the opportunity to blend our classical training with our Caribbean and African-American roots in a way that truly encompasses the holiday spirit,” notes Nerva, “there is something for everyone in this concert!”The Altino Brothers invite everyone to join in the celebration on Dec. 9 at The Riverside Church, and prepare for a fun-filled evening the entire family can enjoy!

Tickets for “Hallelujah, Joy and Praise: A Holiday Celebration” are $45, $40, and $35 and may be purchased online at http://altinobrothersriverside.eventbrite.com or by calling the box office at

(212) 870-6784.