Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 22

Editor’s Note: Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will not be a morning news roundup until Monday, Nov. 27.

Haiti, Dominican Republic Sign Air Services Agreement

Neighboring Caribbean islands Dominican Republic and Haiti have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to air services between the two nations. READ MORE

November 22, 2017

