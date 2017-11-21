Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 21

UPDATED: Haitian TPS Recipients To Leave U.S. Within 18 Months, Trump Admin Announces
Nearly 60,000 Haitians living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will face deportation within the next 18 months, the Trump administration announced Monday. Haitians with TPS designation will have until July 22, 2019 to voluntarily leave the country or change their legal status. READ MORE
Gillibrand, Dems slam Trump’s ‘unconscionable’ decision on Haiti
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other Democratic officials slammed President Trump’s decision to end temporary residence for nearly 60,000 Haitians who were affected by the devastating 2010 earthquake in their home country. READ MORE
How traffickers exploit children in Haiti’s orphanages
There are at least 30,000 children living in orphanages in Haiti. It is a staggering number for a country of 10 million people, but perhaps even more shocking, most of them are not orphans. READ MORE
