Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 21

UPDATED: Haitian TPS Recipients To Leave U.S. Within 18 Months, Trump Admin Announces

Nearly 60,000 Haitians living in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will face deportation within the next 18 months, the Trump administration announced Monday. Haitians with TPS designation will have until July 22, 2019 to voluntarily leave the country or change their legal status.

Gillibrand, Dems slam Trump’s ‘unconscionable’ decision on Haiti

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other Democratic officials slammed President Trump's decision to end temporary residence for nearly 60,000 Haitians who were affected by the devastating 2010 earthquake in their home country.

How traffickers exploit children in Haiti’s orphanages

There are at least 30,000 children living in orphanages in Haiti. It is a staggering number for a country of 10 million people, but perhaps even more shocking, most of them are not orphans.