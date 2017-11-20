Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 20

Hundreds Of Haitians Protest Government Corruption

Hundreds of Haitian opposition activists took to the streets of Port-au-Prince on Saturday to protest the army’s remobilisation and government corruption. READ MORE

Haitian Army Set To Make Controversial Return After Two Decades

Haiti’s president on Saturday heralded the re-establishment of the country’s military after 22 years, a divisive issue in the impoverished Caribbean nation which has a history of bloody coups and political instability. READ MORE

Deporting 50,000 Haitians would hurt both Haiti and the United States

As most people in America look forward to Thanksgiving next week, some 50,000 Haitians in this country — including more than 3,000 in Central Florida — are worrying about whether they’ll soon be sent back to a country still reeling from a series of disasters. READ MORE

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

November 20, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


You may also like

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 21
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 17
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 16

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching