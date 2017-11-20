Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 20

Hundreds Of Haitians Protest Government Corruption

Hundreds of Haitian opposition activists took to the streets of Port-au-Prince on Saturday to protest the army's remobilisation and government corruption.

Haitian Army Set To Make Controversial Return After Two Decades

Haiti's president on Saturday heralded the re-establishment of the country's military after 22 years, a divisive issue in the impoverished Caribbean nation which has a history of bloody coups and political instability.

Deporting 50,000 Haitians would hurt both Haiti and the United States

As most people in America look forward to Thanksgiving next week, some 50,000 Haitians in this country — including more than 3,000 in Central Florida — are worrying about whether they'll soon be sent back to a country still reeling from a series of disasters.