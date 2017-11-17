Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 17

The double-stuffed boat to Haiti

Through a quirk of customs law, Haitian New Yorkers can ship home almost anything, as long as it’s crammed into a vehicle that can be loaded onto a boat. READ MORE

Miss Haiti Teen pageant returns

On Nov. 18,  girls ranging from 13- 15 and 16-18-year-olds will compete for the title of Miss Teen Haiti Scholarship Pageant 2017 at the North Miami Beach Performing Arts Center. READ MORE

 

November 17, 2017

