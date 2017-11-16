Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 16

A new bill would allow all TPS recipients to apply for permanent residency
The bill, dubbed the ASPIRE Act, would let every person covered by TPS on Jan. 1, 2017, apply for permanent residency by proving before a judge that they would face extreme hardship if forced to return home. READ MORE
Haiti owes Venezuela $2 billion – and much of it was embezzled, Senate report says
A special Haitian Senate commission is accusing more than a dozen former government officials and heads of private firms of embezzling $2 billion in Venezuelan oil loans — money that could have helped the country rebuild after its devastating earthquake in 2010. READ MORE
Haiti prepares to introduce its revived military
The Haitian National Army will be formally reintroduced with a parade in this northern port city on Saturday, the anniversary of a decisive 1803 battle [Battle of Vertières] nearby that secured Haiti’s independence from France. READ MORE
Haitian Times
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 21 - November 21, 2017
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 20 - November 20, 2017
- Hundreds of Haitians Protest Government Corruption - November 20, 2017
Leave a Reply