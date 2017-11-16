Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 16

A new bill would allow all TPS recipients to apply for permanent residency

The bill, dubbed the ASPIRE Act, would let every person covered by TPS on Jan. 1, 2017, apply for permanent residency by proving before a judge that they would face extreme hardship if forced to return home. READ MORE

Haiti owes Venezuela $2 billion – and much of it was embezzled, Senate report says

A special Haitian Senate commission is accusing more than a dozen former government officials and heads of private firms of embezzling $2 billion in Venezuelan oil loans — money that could have helped the country rebuild after its devastating earthquake in 2010. READ MORE

Haiti prepares to introduce its revived military

The Haitian National Army will be formally reintroduced with a parade in this northern port city on Saturday, the anniversary of a decisive 1803 battle [Battle of Vertières] nearby that secured Haiti’s independence from France. READ MORE

November 16, 2017

Haitian Times

