5 Haiti-themed Discussions to Attend at the Miami Book Fair

Over 250 publishers and booksellers will be in attendance at Miami Book Fair this week, including a number of critically-acclaimed Haitian authors and scholars. Attendees can attend a variety of seminars and panels on literature, religion history and politics to name a few.

Take a look below for a list of events taking place this week.

All events take place at 300 NE Second Ave., Miami, Fl 33132 United States

Stories of Haiti by Lucrece Louisdhon-Louinis

Saturday, November 18 @ 11:45 am & @ 4:15 pm

Once Upon a Time Stage (in Children’s Alley)

Join Lucrece Louisdhon-Louinis for her traditional stories from Haiti.

Haiti: Sovereignty & Ownership

Saturday, November 18 @ 1:00 pm

Room 8301 (Building 8, 3rd Floor)

The world’s first independent black republic, Haiti was forged in the fire of history’s only successful slave revolution. Yet more than two hundred years later, the full promise of the revolution—a free country and a free people—remains unfulfilled. Domestic forces have certainly contributed to Haiti’s turbulence. However, external actors, including the United States, the United Nations, and non-profits have always wielded considerable influence on Haiti’s past and her present. This panel will examine how this outside influence affected the country’s notions of sovereignty and its citizens’ efforts to build a truly independent country. With Michael Deibert, Robert Fatton Jr., Robert Maguire, and Chantalle F. Verna.

Voice of the Caribbean / “Caribbean: Illuminate!”

Sunday, November 19 @ 1:00 pm

Room 8301 (Building 8, 3rd Floor)

In French, with simultaneous interpretation in English / In French, with simultaneous interpretation into English

As part of ReadCaribbean, a much-appreciated series of year-round presentations, this round table (stoic, provocative, sometimes embarrassing, but certainly exciting) focuses on Caribbean literature and history. Various authors from Haiti, Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guyana will discuss their works, as well as their experiences – lived, but also inherited from history – in order to shed light on their respective realities. accompany the public on a journey through the many chapters of modern Caribbean life and history. With Alfred Alexandre (Martinique), Mireille Jean-Gilles (French Guiana), Yanick Lahens (Haiti), Jose “Stonko” Lewest (Guadeloupe).

Ayiti: Eritaj Politik Ewo Istorik Nou yo/Political Legacy of Our Historical Heroes

Sunday, November 19 @ 2:30 pm

Room 8525 (Building 8, 5th Floor)

(Yon prezantasyon an kreyòl, avèk entèpretasyon annanglè an menm tan) Presented in Kreyòl Ayisyen, with simultaneous English translation

Pànèl ReadCaribbean sa a ap egzamine kwasans politik Ayiti, soti depi lendepandans peyi an nan lane 1804, rive alèkile yo. Otè yo pral fè deba sou kokennchenn transfòmasyon ki fèt nan peyi a nan syèk ki sot pase yo. Y ap esplike tandans jeneral ki genyen nan listwa Ayiti, e y ap fè nou konprann trajektwa entelektyèl ak politik zile an. Avèk Bayyinah E. Bello, Anthony M. Georges-Pierre, Clarens Renois.

A Conversation on Haiti and the Photography of Thony Belizaire

Sunday, November 19 @ 3:30 pm

Room 2106 (Building 2, 1st Floor)

Award-winning Producer/Director of the documentary on James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck, in conversation with Edwidge Danticat, Yanick Lahens, and Russell Banks on Haiti and the photography of Thony Belizaire.

Read Caribbean Programs was created in partnership with Sosyete Koukouy, Ayiti Images, Consulat General de France a Miami, Bocas Literary Festival, and Read Jamaica with the support of the Green Family Foundation, said M.J. Fievre- Program Coordinator.

For more info, visit www.miamibookfair.com

For a full list of Caribbean events click here.