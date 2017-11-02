Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 2

IDB to invest $65 million to improve water and sanitation services in Haiti

Haiti will improve drinking water and sanitation services in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, as well as in rural areas, in particular those affected by Hurricane Matthew, with a $65 million grant from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). READ MORE

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

November 2, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


You may also like

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 1
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Oct. 31
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Oct. 30

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 2”

  1. jOSEPH EMILE says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I THINK IT,S AN URGENCE FOR ALL HAITANS TO HAVE DRINKING WATERE AND SANITARING SERVICES I ALSO UNDERSTAND WE NEED TO START SOME WERE BUT GENERALY THE HAITIANS EVERY WERE ON THE CONTRY NEED TO HAVE ACCÈS WITH THAT PRIMARY SERVICE THE SAME LIKE ELECTRICITY ROAD AND WORK.i AM VERY HAPPY TO HEAR THAT NEWS.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
  • jOSEPH EMILE says:
    November 2, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    I THINK IT,S AN URGENCE FOR ALL HAITANS TO HAVE DRINKING WATERE AND SANITARING SERVICES I ALSO UNDERSTAND WE NEED TO START SOME WERE BUT GENERALY THE HAITIANS EVERY WERE ON THE CONTRY NEED TO HAVE ACCÈS WITH THAT PRIMARY SERVICE THE SAME LIKE ELECTRICITY ROAD AND WORK.i AM VERY HAPPY TO HEAR THAT NEWS.

    Reply
    • FlICKR GALLERY

    Searching