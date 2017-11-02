Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Nov. 2

IDB to invest $65 million to improve water and sanitation services in Haiti
Haiti will improve drinking water and sanitation services in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, as well as in rural areas, in particular those affected by Hurricane Matthew, with a $65 million grant from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).
I THINK IT,S AN URGENCE FOR ALL HAITANS TO HAVE DRINKING WATERE AND SANITARING SERVICES I ALSO UNDERSTAND WE NEED TO START SOME WERE BUT GENERALY THE HAITIANS EVERY WERE ON THE CONTRY NEED TO HAVE ACCÈS WITH THAT PRIMARY SERVICE THE SAME LIKE ELECTRICITY ROAD AND WORK.i AM VERY HAPPY TO HEAR THAT NEWS.