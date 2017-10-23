Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Oct. 23

Tens of thousands of Haitian, Central American immigrants could lose protected status

A form of legal immigration status will expire soon for 300,000 Haitians and Central Americans residing legally in the United States, some for nearly two decades, but the Trump administration has given little indication it plans to renew the benefit. READ MORE

October 23, 2017

