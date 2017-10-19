Two More Survivors Found In Search For Missing Haitian Boat Passengers

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Two more people were found Monday, bringing to nine, the amount of people rescued after a boat, carrying at least 50 people, capsized off the Turtle Island north Haiti on Sunday.

The Coast Guard, which is coordinating the search did not give the location nor did it provide details regarding the latest discoveries, but on Sunday, the Rescue Unit of the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) said three of the seven, who had earlier been rescued had been taken to the Haut-Palmiste hospital for medical attention.

The survivors said that the boat from Turtle Island was carrying at least 50 Haitian migrants and was trying to illegally transport them to Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos archipelago.

The DPC said the search is continuing for survivors.

Despite warnings, Haitians have been making the dangerous voyage by sea in boats in a bid to escape poverty on the French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.