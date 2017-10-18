USAID Grants 4 Million to the World Food Program for Food Security in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI- Haiti ranks third in the world among the most affected by extreme weather countries. This year alone, less than a year after the devastating Hurricane Matthew, the country was hit by two major hurricanes – Irma and Maria – who swept the north coast of Haiti, causing flooding. A well prepared and immediate response is needed to prevent food shortages and hunger which can often be followed by a major disaster.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has allocated $ 4 million to the World Food Program (WFP) in Haiti to help distribute food more quickly to disasters. This assistance enables WFP to remove what can be a long procurement process by implementing supply agreements with regional food providers who can quickly deliver to WFP warehouses enough product to feed up 150,000 people for a month.

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States in Haiti, Ms. Robin Diallo, thanked the Haitian government and WFP for their continued cooperation with the US government during his visit to WFP food warehouse in Port- au-Prince on Oct. 13.

“We rely on the courage of our partnership with the Haitian government and organizations like the World Food Program, especially as we share common goals of rapid and effective response to emergencies, and for increased social protection for Haitians in natural disasters and other situations, “said Diallo. “The office of Food for Peace (FFP), the USAID Mission in Haiti has been working diligently on this important assistance to help WFP to increase food security by reducing the delivery of food supplies to those in need disaster “she said.

Diallo’s visit to the warehouse was used to officially announce the continuing support of the United States just days before the World Food Day celebrated on Oct. 16. Diallo was also accompanied by the director of the USAID Mission, Jene Thomas, deputy director of USAID, Alexious Butler, the interim leader of the Food for Peace office, Lawrence Oroma, and deputy director of FFP office, Sebastian Milardo.