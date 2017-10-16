Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Oct. 16

Miami-Dade Commissioners Ask Trump Not to Deport 24,000 Haitians

For seven years, thousands of Haitians in Miami have dodged deportation under federal temporary protected status, which offers humanitarian refuge for people whose homelands are wracked by disaster, but many in the Haitian community worry their luck will soon run out. In May, the feds announced that temporary protected status (TPS) for up to 24,000 local Haitians would end in early 2018. READ MORE

40 people missing as migrant vessel sinks off Haiti

About 40 people are missing after a migrant vessel sunk the northern coast of Haiti, the civil emergency authorities have said.

Seven people were rescued yesterday by search teams scouring the seas off the island of La Tortue, Haiti’s civil emergency agency said.

October 16, 2017

