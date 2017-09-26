New York, News

10 New York Campuses to Help Establish Village in Haiti

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ten campuses in New York‘s public university system are part of a project to establish a sustainable village and learning community in Haiti.

The State University of New York said Monday the campuses will work with five not-for-profit organizations under an $800,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

SUNY says the goal is to develop educational, economic and social programs, resources and other needed services on 40 acres (16 hectares) of land donated by a Nassau Community College professor emeritus. Each campus will bring a specific expertise, such as public administration, public health and performing arts.

The University at Buffalo, which will contribute social work expertise, says the project also will provide hands-on training and education for SUNY students.

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

September 26, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “10 New York Campuses to Help Establish Village in Haiti”

  1. Pingback: Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 26 - kemetu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
  • Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 26 - kemetu says:
    September 27, 2017 at 12:58 am

    […] Ten campuses in New York’s public university system are part of a project to establish a sustainable village and learning community in Haiti. READ MORE […]

    Reply
    • FlICKR GALLERY

    Searching