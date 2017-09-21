Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 21

Thousands of animals treated in Haiti after Hurricane Irma

More than 4,300 animals have been treated in northeastern Haiti at mobile clinics set up by Heifer International and the Ministry of Agriculture in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Teams are preparing to care for more livestock as Hurricane Maria threatens the country.

 

Canada not ready for second-wave of asylum seekers, union head warns

Canada is not ready to handle a second wave of Latin American asylum seekers who may already be starting to flee the United States, says the head of Canada’s border-guard union.

This summer, most of the asylum seekers who crossed the Canada-U.S. border were Haitian citizens alarmed about the looming expiration of their special immigration designation, known as the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS.

September 21, 2017

