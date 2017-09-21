Thousands of animals treated in Haiti after Hurricane Irma
More than 4,300 animals have been treated in northeastern Haiti at mobile clinics set up by Heifer International and the Ministry of Agriculture in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Teams are preparing to care for more livestock as Hurricane Maria threatens the country.
Canada not ready for second-wave of asylum seekers, union head warns
Canada is not ready to handle a second wave of Latin American asylum seekers who may already be starting to flee the United States, says the head of Canada’s border-guard union.
This summer, most of the asylum seekers who crossed the Canada-U.S. border were Haitian citizens alarmed about the looming expiration of their special immigration designation, known as the Temporary Protected Status, or TPS. READ MORE
Haitian Times
Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)
- Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 21 - September 21, 2017
- Thousands of Animals Treated in Haiti after Hurricane Irma - September 21, 2017
- 4 Architecturally Amazing Retail Stores You Have to See At Least Once - September 20, 2017
Leave a Reply