Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 20

Stopped at US border, Haitians find ‘Mexican dream’ instead

In a country whose population is 1 percent black, Tijuana’s Haitians stand out. They share tight living quarters, sending much of their meager wages to support family in Haiti. Haitians earn far less than they would in the United States but enough to forsake the risk of getting deported by heading north.

READ MORE

Police say US man shot multiple times and killed in Haiti

A Haitian National Police spokesman says a U.S. citizen was shot multiple times and killed by an attacker in the capital.

Spokesman Garry Desrosier described the killing as an apparent “execution.” Desrosier said Sunday that the gunman was waiting for the 34-year-old victim as he left an upscale restaurant in the Petionville area of the capital.