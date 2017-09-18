Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 18

Port-au-Prince Partners with U.S. Company to Modernize Tax Revenue Infrastructure

Under the new partnership, the city of Port-au-Prince will receive updated technology and support that will allow city officials to recreate its property database, mail property tax bills, and collect payments in an efficient manner. Greenfield Advisors staff will provide technical support, data collection, and management services.

Two killed as protests continue against budget proposals

At least two people were killed and 12 people arrested as protests action continued in this French-speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country over the new budget presented by the Jovenel Moise administration.

The National Police of Haiti (PNH) also confirmed that at least four vehicles had been burnt during the protest while dismissing reports that an arrest warrant had been issued for former Senator Moïse Jean-Charles, in connection with the anti-governmental demonstrations.