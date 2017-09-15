Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 15

Combating Cervical Cancer in Rural Haiti

Cervical cancer has decreased dramatically in the developed world, largely as a result of screening and treatment programs. However, the disease remains a major cause of death in the developing world, accounting for 530,000 new cases, and 270,000 deaths per year.

Cervical cancer is a disease that primarily afflicts poor women, and Haiti has the highest rates in the world.

Floods leave Haitian farmers struggling in Irma’s wake – U.N.

Haiti did not take a direct hit from Irma, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes on record, but it unleashed rains that washed away fields of rice and plantains in coastal areas.

Some 18,000 poor families in the worst-hit north have lost their food crops, according to preliminary damage assessments by Haiti’s agriculture ministry.