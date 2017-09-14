Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 14

Haiti protests: Violent clashes in Port-au-Prince

Protesters in Haiti damaged commercial buildings in the capital city and set cars on fire on Tuesday, angered by government tax hikes that come at a time when foreign aid is declining. READ MORE

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

September 14, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching