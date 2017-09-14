Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Sept. 14

Haiti protests: Violent clashes in Port-au-Prince
Protesters in Haiti damaged commercial buildings in the capital city and set cars on fire on Tuesday, angered by government tax hikes that come at a time when foreign aid is declining. READ MORE
