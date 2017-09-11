Haitian Morning News Roundup – Sept. 12

Irma Destroys Haitian Farmland as Recovery Goes On from Recent Natural Disasters & Cholera Outbreak

While Haiti avoided a direct hit from Irma, the hurricane still caused substantial damage in a country still recovering from the 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew last year. Hurricane Irma displaced more than 100,000 Haitians and destroyed crops in the north of the country. READ MORE

Hurricane Irma Claims A Life in Haiti

Officials in Haiti confirmed the first death from Hurricane Irma on Monday, the 34th death in the Caribbean from the devastating storm.

The victim, a male, died in the town of Mirebalais in the central plateau region of the country, according to a Civil Protection report obtained by the Associated Press. The man, identified as Manesse Andreval, died while crossing a swollen river, agency spokesman Guillaume Albert Moleon told the AP.