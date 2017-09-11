Haitian Labor Day Fest Returns for Another Year

On Sept. 2, Venus International Productions, Harmon Linder & Rogowsky, and Madame Gougouse hosted the annual Haitian Labor Day Festival on Sept. 2 at Eisenhower Park on Long Island. For the first time in the festival’s history since its inception in 2012, the Haitian Labor Day festival featured a contest between the bands and performers with the winner took home $10,000.

Kreyol la took home the grand prize for best performance, which was judged by a six-person panel that included some of the major players in the Haitian Music Industry.

“I learned the news with joy. It was a competition with the best of the HMI, so it was not easy,” Ti Joe Zenny, of Kreyol La said. “Harmonik did a great show, Gabel as well, not counting T-Vice who made a lot of effort. I knew that Kreyòl La was among the best but we were still waiting for the result of the jury to be fixed, “said the lead vocal of Kreyòl La.”

Photo Credit: Vania Andre