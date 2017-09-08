Video

Kreyol La Takes The Prize At Annual Haitian Labor Day Fest

On Sept. 2, Kreyol La won the first ever Haitian Labor Day Fest competition. Venus International Productions, Harmon Linder & Rogowsky, and Madame Gougouse hosted the annual musical showcase on Sept. 2 Eisenhower Park on Long Island. This was the first year the annual festival featured a contest between the bands and performers, where the winner took home $10,000.

 

September 8, 2017

