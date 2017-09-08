Kreyol La Takes The Prize At Annual Haitian Labor Day Fest

On Sept. 2, Kreyol La won the first ever Haitian Labor Day Fest competition. Venus International Productions, Harmon Linder & Rogowsky, and Madame Gougouse hosted the annual musical showcase on Sept. 2 Eisenhower Park on Long Island. This was the first year the annual festival featured a contest between the bands and performers, where the winner took home $10,000.
Email editor@haitiantimes.com